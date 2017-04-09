‘I see a lot of myself in you’: SNL’s Alec Baldwin kills it as both Bill O’Reilly and Trump in sexual assault interview

Alkec Baldwin as Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump -- (SNL screenshot)

SNL’s Alec Baldwin pulled double-duty Saturday night, playing both President Donald Trump and Fox News host Bill O’Reilly — with both characters promoting Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The spot took shots at O’Reilly over charges of sexual harassment against the Fox host, with the O’Reilly admitting “many women have come forward and accused me of offering them exciting opportunities here at Fox.”

Unable to find any female correspondents willing to appear on his show, Baldwin’s O’Reilly invited Baldwin’s Trump on where the two bantered about mutual admiration, with Trump saying, “I see a lot of myself in you.”

“Thank you for promoting sexual assault awareness month,” O’Reilly told the president, with Trump replying, “It’s a subject that’s near and dear to my hand.”

Watch the video below via NBC: