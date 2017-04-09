Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I see a lot of myself in you’: SNL’s Alec Baldwin kills it as both Bill O’Reilly and Trump in sexual assault interview

Tom Boggioni

09 Apr 2017 at 08:03 ET                   
Alkec Baldwin as Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump -- (SNL screenshot)

SNL’s Alec Baldwin pulled double-duty Saturday night, playing both President Donald Trump and Fox News host Bill O’Reilly — with both characters promoting Sexual Assault Awareness month.

The spot took shots at O’Reilly over charges of sexual harassment against the Fox host, with the O’Reilly admitting “many women have come forward and accused me of offering them exciting opportunities here at Fox.”

Unable to find any female correspondents willing to appear on his show, Baldwin’s O’Reilly invited Baldwin’s Trump on where the two bantered about mutual admiration, with Trump saying, “I see a lot of myself in you.”

“Thank you for promoting sexual assault awareness month,” O’Reilly told the president, with Trump replying, “It’s a subject that’s near and dear to my hand.”

Watch the video below via NBC:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: SNL destroys Pepsi for their ‘tone-deaf’ Kendall Jenner Black Lives Matter soda commercial
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+