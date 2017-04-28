Quantcast

‘I thought it would be easier’: CNN’s Tapper gives title to Chapter 1 of Trump’s presidential memoir

Sarah K. Burris

28 Apr 2017 at 16:26 ET                   
Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Jake Tapper envisioned President Donald Trump’s possible forthcoming book The Art of the Presidency would begin with “Chapter 1: I thought it would be easier.”

Tapper was referencing a Thursday interview by Reuters with the president in which Trump revealed he didn’t think the leader of the free world would be that difficult a job.

“Trump saying that he misses his old life and that world events and congressional dysfunction remind the president, hey, that old life is long gone,” Tapper said at the top of his Friday show.

The video is below:


'I thought it would be easier': CNN's Tapper… by sarahburris

