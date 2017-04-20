Idaho GOPer booed after comparing Trump’s mockery of disabled reporter to ‘objectionable’ things Obama did

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID)

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) held a town hall meeting with constituents on Wednesday evening in which he was repeatedly booed over his positions on President Donald Trump’s tax returns and health care.

As the Idaho Press-Tribune reports, Labrador received a hostile reception from the town hall crowd after he said that Trump shouldn’t be forced to release his tax returns because he didn’t “think that there’s anything in the law that requires the president to release his tax returns.”

One woman at the town hall asked Labrador how he could back Trump after he was caught on video mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 presidential election.

“The day after the election, I had to explain to my stepson how we elected a monster,” the woman said.

Labrador acknowledged that Trump had said and done some “objectionable” things, but he said that former President Barack Obama had also done some things that people found objectionable.

Things got particularly heated when the topic turned to health care, as Labrador was booed by the crowd for saying he doesn’t believe anyone has the right to health care.

“I don’t believe that health care should be provided by the government,” he said. “But I do believe that people should have access to health care.”

One woman in the audience countered by noting that while she technically has “access” to a Mercedes, she can only buy one if she has enough money.

“Many people can’t afford decent health care if it is not provided by the government,” she said.

Watch a video of Labrador getting booed below.