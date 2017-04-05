Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Illegal migration at US border at lowest point in 17 years: Kelly

Reuters

05 Apr 2017 at 11:03 ET                   
Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border was below 17,000 in March, marking the least migration since at least 2000.

In February, 23,589 immigrants were apprehended at the border, according to data by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Kelly credited President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies for the decline.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Recovering heroin addict who voted for Trump now worried about losing Medicaid coverage
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+