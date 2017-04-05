Illegal migration at US border at lowest point in 17 years: Kelly

Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border was below 17,000 in March, marking the least migration since at least 2000.

In February, 23,589 immigrants were apprehended at the border, according to data by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Kelly credited President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies for the decline.

