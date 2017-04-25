Illinois Dem: ‘9/11-style commission’ needed to probe ‘disturbing’ new info about Mike Flynn and Russia

Kirsten Powers and Raja Krishnamoorthi (CNN)

A Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee called for “an independent, 9/11 style commission” into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) appeared Tuesday on CNN, shortly after the committee’s chairman and ranking Democrat called out the White House for refusing to turn over documents related to former national security adviser Mike Flynn, reported Mediaite.

The committee reviewed documents related to Flynn’s application for security clearance and found that he failed to disclose a $45,000 payment for a speech he gave in Russia for the state-run RT network — which Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said could result in felony charges.

It’s not clear whether White House officials knew about the payment and cleared Flynn to serve as national security adviser, anyway.

“It’s extremely disturbing what we saw this morning,” Krishnamoorthi told CNN. “There are more questions now than answers at this point.”

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the committee’s chairman, said evidence suggests Flynn improperly accepted payment from Russian and Turkish interests while working for the Trump campaign — and Krishnamoorthi called for an independent probe.

“I can’t say (if Flynn broke any laws),” Krishnamoorthi said. “What we see is that there’s a lot of smoke here.”

He said Flynn may have violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause by accepting payment from foreign entities without congressional approval.

“We need an independent investigation ASAP,” Krishnamoorthi added. “I’ve called for an independent, 9/11-style commission, and the facts (Tuesday) morning that I saw in those documents, the classified documents, points to an ever-growing need for this.”