Illinois judge fatally shot outside Chicago home – police

An Illinois judge was shot and killed outside his Chicago home on Monday morning and a woman was injured in the incident, police said.

Raymond Myles, 66, was found shot multiple times by police responding to a report of gunfire at the address on the city’s South Side, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

Myles was an associate judge in Cook County Circuit Court’s Criminal Division, according to the court’s website. Cook County includes Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States.

The incident started when a woman exited the home and encountered a man with a gun at around 5 a.m. local time, Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said at a news conference.

Words were exchanged by the two before the man fired, hitting the woman once. Hearing the gunshots, Myles exited the residence to investigate and was fatally shot multiple times.

The female victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting and have several leads on the identity of the shooter, Staples said.

Myles had received threats in the past because of his work, but Staples declined to comment on possible links between Myles’ cases and the shooting.

The killing was “a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe,” First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to a suspect, police said.

Chicago’s struggle to curb violent crime has drawn national attention as the number of people murdered last year rose to more than 760. President Donald Trump has repeatedly singled out the city for failing to quell the violence.

