Images from the aftermath of the United States airstrike in Syria show the utter destruction left in its path

07 Apr 2017 at 23:32 ET                   
What seems to be part of a US Tomahawk missile was found by a civilian near their home in Karto, Tartus – Syria this morning (RARE)

Late Thursday night, the United States fired over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a single Syrian airfield in retaliation to a deadly chemical weapons attack that occurred earlier in the week. The airfield is thought to be the one used by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to launch the gas attack that killed over 100 people, including…

