Imprisoned Russian pedophile appears to be linked to hack of DNC computers
WASHINGTON — A twice-convicted Russian pedophile imprisoned in a heavily forested gulag some 500 miles from Moscow appears to be the man a controversial dossier says helped hack into Democratic National Committee computers last year. Sevastyan Kaptsugovich’s name is misspelled in the dossier, which was compiled by a former British spy. But his history matches that…
