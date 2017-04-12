Quantcast

‘Inappropriate’: Kellyanne Conway snaps after being told Trump hates New York Times reporter

Eric W. Dolan

12 Apr 2017 at 11:49 ET                   

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared agitated Tuesday after being told that the president disliked a New York Times reporter who frequently covers the White House.

During a Newseum event, Hollywood Reporter’s Michael Isikoff asked Conway why Donald Trump gave interviews to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“I know the president’s views of Maggie Haberman,” Isikoff said. “And yet — why does he speak to her?”

“What do you mean his views of her?” Conway asked.

“His view of her is he doesn’t like her,” Isikoff responded.

“Why would you say that?” Conway shot back.

“Well, because he’s told me,” Isikoff said.

“Michael, I just have to push back. That’s just not true. I think it is inappropriate to say who the president does or does not like, respectfully.”

“And you just made my entire point about how he is covered like he is a guy sitting next to you on the bus. He’s the president of the United States.”

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
