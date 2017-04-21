Quantcast

Inspectors: Problems at Immigration and Customs Enforcement will slow deportations

Tribune Washington Bureau

21 Apr 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a suspect as they conduct a targeted enforcement operation in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 7, 2017. Courtesy Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via REUTERS

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, hampered by poor organization and an overworked staff, will have trouble keeping up with the Trump administration’s plans to ramp up deportations of people in the country illegally, government inspectors have concluded. ICE has “overwhelming caseloads,” its records are “likely inaccurate” and its deportation policies and procedures “are outdated…

