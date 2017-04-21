Inspectors: Problems at Immigration and Customs Enforcement will slow deportations
WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, hampered by poor organization and an overworked staff, will have trouble keeping up with the Trump administration’s plans to ramp up deportations of people in the country illegally, government inspectors have concluded. ICE has “overwhelming caseloads,” its records are “likely inaccurate” and its deportation policies and procedures “are outdated…
