Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Interesting facts about Albert Einstein on his death anniversary

International Business Times

18 Apr 2017 at 08:03 ET                   
Albert Einstein during a Vienna Lecture (Wikimedia Commons)

April 18, Tuesday, marks the 62nd death anniversary of Albert Einstein. The German-born theoretical physicist, known for his work and major impact on physics, died in 1955 in New Jersey from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Ulm, Germany. He developed the theory of general relativity and advanced the law…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The ultimate hypocrite for everything!’: Symone Sanders unloads on Trump over taxes and golf
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+