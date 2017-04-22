Iran’s military releases video of new stealth fighter jet — but can it fly?
Iran showcased its first ever domestically-manufactured stealth fighter jet Monday, but a number of critics in the West have called the aircraft a hoax. Iran’s Qaher F-313 jet was presented by leaders of the nation’s defense industry at a ceremony attended by top government officials near the Meherabad Air Base, United Press International reported. Days earlier,…
