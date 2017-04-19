Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is Fox firing Bill O’Reilly?

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 05:33 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly on YouTube (screen capture)

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who is facing accusations of “sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior” by at least six women, might be fired from the network, sources reportedly said Tuesday. O’Reilly has been on a pre-planned vacation, which he revealed on his show last Tuesday saying that he was taking a break from work. “The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Evidence for Jesus is weaker than you might think
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+