Is Fox firing Bill O’Reilly?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who is facing accusations of “sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior” by at least six women, might be fired from the network, sources reportedly said Tuesday. O’Reilly has been on a pre-planned vacation, which he revealed on his show last Tuesday saying that he was taking a break from work. “The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion