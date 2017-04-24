Is Hannity next to fall? Fox guest says anchor tried to pressure her into hotel room sex

Sean Hannity (Fox News)

Former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel says Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to pressure her into accompanying him to his hotel room for sex, according to a bombshell report from KFAQ radio.

“Columnist, attorney, and former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel appeared on today’s Pat Campbell Show and accused Fox News Prime Time Host Sean Hannity of the same type of behavior that lead to Bill O’Reilly leaving the beleaguered network earlier this week,” said the station’s website.

Schlussel told radio host Pat Campbell that she and Hannity attended a live taping together in Detroit and after the show, Hannity propositioned her, trying to lure her back to his hotel room.

“This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity,” she said.

New York Magazine‘s Gabriel Sherman pointed out the report on Twitter Sunday, writing, “Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel accuses @seanhannity of inviting her to his hotel room after taping his show.”

He later acknowledged that Schlussel was a guest on Fox News, not a paid contributor.

Fox News employees have told journalists that executives are bracing for more women to come forward with stories about the culture of sexual harassment and bullying at the network in the weeks and months to come.