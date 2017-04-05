Is Jared Kushner the real president?
To anyone who knows Jared Kushner, the real estate heir and failed newspaper owner, the notion that he is a top adviser to the president of the United States is astonishing, perhaps even alarming. But the ever-growing list of assignments turned over by Donald Trump to his polite, photogenic young son-in-law has now reached a ludicrous…
