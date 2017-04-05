Is sexual orientation in the workplace protected by Civil Rights Act?
Is Sexual Orientation In The Workplace Protected By Civil Rights Laws?
A federal appeals court Tuesday added sexual orientation to the list of things protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, sitting en banc, ruled 8-3 discrimination based on sexual orientation is sex discrimination, overturning . The decision reversed a district court dismissal of…
