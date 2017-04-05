Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is sexual orientation in the workplace protected by Civil Rights Act?

International Business Times

05 Apr 2017 at 00:13 ET                   
Gay rights protestors (Shutterstock)

Is Sexual Orientation In The Workplace Protected By Civil Rights Laws?

A federal appeals court Tuesday added sexual orientation to the list of things protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, sitting en banc, ruled 8-3 discrimination based on sexual orientation is sex discrimination, overturning . The decision reversed a district court dismissal of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Louis C.K. destroys Trump on Colbert show: ‘He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten lying sack of sh*t’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+