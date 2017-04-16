Is the Trump administration going to get us into a war with North Korea?
Is War With North Korea Imminent?
Vice President Mike Pence called North Korea’s latest missile test a “provocation,” and Sen. John McCain noted that even though it was a failure, the Pyongyang learns something new with every launch. The comments came as the New York Times reported the U.S. has been conducting a covert cyberwar to thwart the North’s missile program. Read:…
