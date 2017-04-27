ISIS ‘apologized’ after attacking Israeli troops
Fighters loyal to the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) have apologized for launching an attack on Israeli forces last year in the disputed Golan Heights region, according to Israel’s former defense minister. Moshe Yaalon, who served as head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense from 2013 until his resignation in 2016, made the remark Saturday while…
