ISIS calls Trump an ‘idiot’ and threatens ‘bloodbath’
The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, has criticized President Donald Trump, insulting his intelligence and political leadership in the global jihadist organization’s first official comments on the leader since he took office earlier this year. ISIS sympathizers released an audio recording—over 30-minutes-long—of the group’s official spokesperson Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajir condemning the forces attempting to…
