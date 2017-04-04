Quantcast

ISIS calls Trump an ‘idiot’ and threatens ‘bloodbath’

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 16:20 ET                   
An image grab taken from a video released on March 17, 2014 by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's al-Furqan Media allegedly shows ISIL fighters raising their weapons with the Jihadist flag at an undisclosed location (AFP Photo)

The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, has criticized President Donald Trump, insulting his intelligence and political leadership in the global jihadist organization’s first official comments on the leader since he took office earlier this year. ISIS sympathizers released an audio recording—over 30-minutes-long—of the group’s official spokesperson Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajir condemning the forces attempting to…

