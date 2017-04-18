ISIS drops explosives from weaponized drones
The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) released footage Sunday of what it claimed to be one of its drones dropping bombs on an Iraqi military training facility. The pictures, which appeared on ISIS’ Amaq News Agency and were shared by pro-Syrian government outlet Al Masdar News, purported to show a firsthand view of a weaponized drone…
