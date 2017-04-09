Islamic State claims responsibility for Egypt church bombings
Cairo (dpa) – The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for two deadly attacks on churches in Egypt. The group’s semi-official Amaq news agency reports in an online statement that a group affiliated to Islamic State carried out the attacks on the churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria. The claim came shortly after…
