Israel: Assad has up to three tons of chemical weapons

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 10:23 ET                   
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad still possesses up to three tons of chemical weapons, Israeli defense officials have said. The comments are Israel’s first assessment of Damascus’ nerve agent stockpiles following an attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4. The Associated Press quoted a senior Israeli military official who said information gathered by national…

