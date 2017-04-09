Israel’s conservatives face tough lesson: Trump’s policies may not be so different from Obama’s
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Israel’s conservatives face tough lesson: Trump’s policies may not be so different from Obama’s
TEL AVIV — When Donald Trump was elected president in November, euphoric Israeli right-wing politicians saw it as a green light to annex parts of the West Bank and declare an end to the idea of a Palestinian state. But since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed recently to rein in expansion of settlements in the West…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion