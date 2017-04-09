Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

It was government programs that helped create future astronauts

Newsweek

09 Apr 2017 at 12:09 ET                   
Astronaut Terry Virts (NASA)

Government Programs Propelled Future Astronauts

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Robert Frost, works at NASA: There have been quite a few astronauts who have come from very poor beginnings. I know one…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m excited to watch you’: Male Fox News hosts make women presenters demonstrate spring cleaning tips
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+