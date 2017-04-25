Quantcast

‘It’s a game to them’: Sources close to White House say ‘staffers do much of their lying for sport’

David Edwards

25 Apr 2017 at 11:39 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer (Screen caps).

Sources close to the White House revealed to Politico that President Donald Trump’s aides have been competing to see who can tell the biggest lies to the media.

In a report for Politico Magazine, Ben Schreckinger and Hadas Gold explain that Trump is waging a “fake war on fake news.”

“Rather than a historically toxic relationship, [members of the White House press corps] described a historic gap between the public perception and the private reality,” the report noted.

According to Politico, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer have both been privately cultivating relationships with the media while attacking the same outlets in public.

But the White House’s habit of constantly lying about inconsequential details like the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd continues to perplex reporters.

White House staffers do much of the lying for amusement, Politico explained.

Bannon, it is worth noting, is a devoted reader of the “neoreactionary” internet philosopher Curtis Yarvin, an advocate of the strategic benefits of spreading misinformation. But two people close to the administration say that White House staffers do much of their lying for sport, rather than to further any larger agenda.

“They all lie,” said a conservative journalist with close ties to the West Wing, who described an informal contest to smuggle the biggest whoppers into print. “It’s a game to them.”

A member of the White House communications team confirmed the situation to one conservative activist who spoke to Politico.

“They’ll print what they want anyways, so we may as well have fun,” the activist said.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
