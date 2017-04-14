It’s not Bannon v. Kushner. It’s Trump v. common sense
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The most important question about Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner isn’t whether they can find peace, or whether Bannon can somehow be forced out of his role in the White House. It’s why they are in jobs for which they are utterly unprepared and completely under qualified. Presidents are, of course, free to hire who they…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion