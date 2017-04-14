‘It’s total BS’: CNN’s David Gergen nails Trump surrogate for hypocrisy on visitor log transparency

Jason Miller, David Gergen, and Keith Boykin (Photo: Screen capture)

The excuse is that “it’s a security issue” that President Donald Trump is keeping his visitor logs restricted, but CNN’s David Gergen called the excuse “total BS.”

Former staffer to President Bill Clinton Keith Boykin called it hypocritical since, under Clinton’s administration, Republicans criticized the White House for not releasing the logs.

“I feel sorry for you to have to defend the indefensible,” Boykin said to Jason Miller, a former communications director to Donald Trump.

Host Erin Burnett even called out the hypocrisy since Trump’s campaign benefited from the log transparency President Barack Obama’s administration ushered in.

“Last summer, the State Department calendars released to the AP showed more than half of the people outside of government that met with Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State gave money to the Clinton Foundation,” Burnett said. “You remember that. You guys were touting it. It was pay-to-play – that’s what you guys said at the time. You benefited from them.”

Miller maintained that the logs are part of a security issue, but Burnett persisted, asking why every single person is a security issue and why the White House can’t redact those that are and release those that are not.

“The Obama administration was able to release 6 million names and this guy won’t release any names?” Boykin asked.

That’s when Gergen cut in to call BS.

“You can regulate this,” Gergen explained. “As the Obama administration, which did, I have six million names that it released. It did redact some of them when they were important security conversations, but that’s so rare. It has so little to do with this. And by the way, as national security really was threatened when Congressman Nunes went in wasn’t it helpful at the end of the day, you know, what he was doing in there? I think it was.”

Watch the full video of the exchange below:



'It's total BS': CNN nails Trump surrogate for… by sarahburris