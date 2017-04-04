Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pay $15K a month in rent
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Pay $15K a Month in Rent
Washington’s hottest young power couple is also one of its wealthiest. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who both recently took unpaid jobs working for President Donald Trump, are paying $15,000 in monthly rent for their new home in Washington, D.C. The young couple lives in Washington’s elite Kalorama neighborhood near former President Barack Obama and Amazon…
