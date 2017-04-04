Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pay $15K a month in rent

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 00:07 ET                   
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Photo: Instagram)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Pay $15K a Month in Rent

Washington’s hottest young power couple is also one of its wealthiest. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who both recently took unpaid jobs working for President Donald Trump, are paying $15,000 in monthly rent for their new home in Washington, D.C. The young couple lives in Washington’s elite Kalorama neighborhood near former President Barack Obama and Amazon…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s low approval numbers are not ‘fake news’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+