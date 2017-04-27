Ivanka Trump gushes over Melania on her 47th birthday
Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to wish her “incredible stepmom” Melania Trump on her 47th birthday Wednesday. The first lady made a rare mid-week travel to Washington D.C., on her birthday and spent the day with Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, at a luncheon for Senate spouses at the National Gallery of Art. “Happy Birthday…
