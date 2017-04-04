Ivanka Trump: ‘I don’t know what it means to be complicit’ in my father’s administration

Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

CBS on Tuesday posted a teaser for an upcoming interview with Ivanka Trump, featuring the first daughter claiming she’s unaware of what it means to be “complicit.”

Trump was responding to critics who say despite her pledge to stand up for issues she’s passionate about, she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are really just “complicit” in her father’s actions.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump was painted as a secret liberal, most notably for her speech at the Republican National Convention, in which she lamented the gender wage gap, advocated for paid maternity leave and boldly declared, “I do not consider myself categorically Republican or Democrat.”

But her speech did not stop critics from pointing out the hypocrisy in Ivanka Trump extolling the virtues of progress in areas like like the gender wage gap and paid maternity leave while working for her father, who’s policies are by and large antithetical to modern-day progressives. In a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in March, Scarlett Johannson as Ivanka Trump literally peddled a perfume called “Complicit.”

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” Trump told CBS’s Gayle King. “I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing,”

“I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know,” she added. “I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Watch the video below, via @CBSThisMorning: