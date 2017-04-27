Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump: The new Hillary in the White House?

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 16:03 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

Ever since Ivanka Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention, people have been confused. Looking cool in one of her trademark sheaths (she would soon tweet on how to “get the look”), the daughter of the notoriously sexist billionaire took the stage on a steamy night in Cleveland and talked about working women and their needs.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ana Navarro eviscerates Jesse Watters for Ivanka sex joke: People need to ‘start paying the consequences’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+