Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump White House roles inappropriate: poll

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 07:01 ET                   
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Manus x Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala (Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

A new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, from April 12 to April 18 showed that a majority of registered voters in the United States thought the significant roles played by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the White House were inappropriate. The results of the survey were published Wednesday. The poll…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
How the right-wing Koch and DeVos families are funding hate speech on college campuses across the US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+