Jared Kushner travels to Iraq on invitation from Joint Chiefs chairman
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, traveled to Iraq over the weekend on the invitation from Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to oversee the situation in Iraq and provide more military aide to the Iraqi forces in their fight to regain Mosul from…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion