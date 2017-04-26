Quantcast

Jeff Goldblum will be terrorized by dinosaurs again

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 06:50 ET                   
AFP/AFP - A life-size model of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur on display at the O2 Arena in London

Jeff Goldblum will walk with dinosaurs once again. The actor is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the upcoming sequel to Jurassic World, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will both return for the second movie in Universal’s rebooted franchise. Goldblum’s braggart mathematician was…

