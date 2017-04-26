Jeff Goldblum will be terrorized by dinosaurs again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Jeff Goldblum will walk with dinosaurs once again. The actor is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the upcoming sequel to Jurassic World, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will both return for the second movie in Universal’s rebooted franchise. Goldblum’s braggart mathematician was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion