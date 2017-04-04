Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jeff Sessions orders sweeping review of all police reform agreements

NJ.com

04 Apr 2017 at 04:05 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department late Monday asked a federal judge for more time to “review and assess” a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore police department, saying it needed to determine how it might conflict with the crime-fighting agenda of new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The government’s request for a 90-day continuance came three…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Guaranteed: You have never read a major newspaper editorial quite like this one about Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+