Jeff Sessions’s war on forensics means unsafe convictions

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 10:25 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Trump administration’s assault on science continues in the early days of his presidency. Recently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the dismantling of the National Commission on Forensic Science (NCFS)—a body dedicated to improving accuracy and reliability in forensic evidence used in criminal cases. Not only is this short-sighted but it short-circuits efforts to address issues…

