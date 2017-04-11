Jeffrey Lord compares bloodied United passenger to Rodney King: ‘What went on before the cameras came on?’

CNN's Jeffrey Lord, Dr. David Dao -- (screenshots)

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s radio program on Tuesday, CNN regular Jeffrey Lord made light of Dr. David Dao being dragged screaming off of a United Airlines flight on Sunday before comparing him to Rodney King who was also on the receiving end of law enforcement abuse.

As reported by Media Matters, host Hannity kicked it off by suggesting a scenario that could have prevented the incident that became the biggest story in the media after cell phone footage went viral.

“Alright, let’s say they gave the guy four round-trip first-class tickets to wherever United flies and a free hotel and $5,000 spending,” Hannity asked. “At some point, you cannot convince me, somebody on that plane’s not going to say, ‘I’ll take it, I’ll take it!'”

“I think you’re absolutely right, Sean,” Lord replied. “Although, now that we’ve seen this play out I’m not sure that it’s not better to be dragged off the plane if you’re going to get half a million or a million bucks in —,” he continued before laughing.

Lord then complained that everyone was jumping to Dao’s defense, comparing the Kentucky doctor to King who was filmed being savagely beaten by Los Angeles police following a car chase in 1991.

“The one caveat I would have here, and I think you’re absolutely right, this was devoid of all common sense,” Lord began. “You know I was thinking back to Rodney King and that infamous video of his being beaten by L.A. cops, what we didn’t see was what the precipitating incident was. And I’m just picking Rodney King at random. Anytime I see something on TV or YouTube or what have you that’s a video of some controversial thing, it makes me wonder what went on before the cameras came on.”

Lord then went off on a weird tangent blaming intellectuals before going even farther afield and attacking former President Barack Obama officials, John Kerry and Susan Rice, over Syria.

“I’ve since read about the intellectuals as idiots,” Lord explained. “And among other things what that’s saying is these people are devoid of common sense. You think of John Kerry and Susan Rice, and ‘yeah, we got all those weapons of mass destruction, those chemical weapons, they don’t have any left in Syria.’ Well, wrong and again, devoid of common sense. You hate to think of what’s going on with this Iran agreement. But it’s the same kind of principle here. People don’t stop to think. And if they do, they would avoid a lot of this.”

Showing he was able to follow Lord’s digression, Hannity agreed “wholeheartedly.”

Listen to audio below via Media Matters for America: