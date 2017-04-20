Quantcast

Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 13:52 ET                   
Jehovah's Witnesses Literature

Russia’s Supreme Court has declared Jehovah’s Witnesses an extremist organization, ordering its assets liquidated and banning all activities in the country, Russian state media reported Thursday. The ban will not come into force until after the group’s appeal is heard. The ruling upholds a claim made by Russia’s Ministry of Justice. Related: Russia: Jehovah’s Witnesses break…

