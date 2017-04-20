Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia
Russia’s Supreme Court has declared Jehovah’s Witnesses an extremist organization, ordering its assets liquidated and banning all activities in the country, Russian state media reported Thursday. The ban will not come into force until after the group’s appeal is heard. The ruling upholds a claim made by Russia’s Ministry of Justice. Related: Russia: Jehovah’s Witnesses break…
