Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Joe Biden to students: It’s rape if a woman is drunk

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 16:30 ET                   
Joe Biden (YouTube)

Former Vice President Joe Biden went off-script to deliver an impassioned speech to students at a Virginia college on Wednesday, forcefully reminding them that drunk people cannot consent to sex. Biden, a long-time advocate for sexual assault and rape survivors, appeared at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of an event that raised awareness…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ana Navarro eviscerates Jesse Watters for Ivanka sex joke: People need to ‘start paying the consequences’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+