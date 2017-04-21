Joe Scarborough rips Trump’s ‘screw everybody, I’m doing it my own way’ approach to passing bills

'Morning Joe' talks about President Donald Trump's strategy for working with Congress (Screen cap).

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough on Friday ranted about President Donald Trump’s inept strategy for trying to pass major pieces of legislation through Congress, as he noted the president doesn’t have anyone in his domestic policy cabinet who has ever passed a bill before.

“It’s like winning a bid to build a 90-story skyscraper in New York City and not having one person in management that’s ever built a building,” he said. “Where is that [National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster for domestic policy that we’ve been asking for, who actually understands the House, who understands the Senate?”

Panelist Donny Deutsch said that this sort of situation always happens whenever someone comes to Washington DC and believes they can write their own rule book.

“Every outsider comes to Washington and says, ‘I’m going to play outside ball, I don’t need the inside,'” he said. “And they get swallowed up… and you’re watching it happen right now.”

Scarborough then compared Trump to a real estate developer from Omaha who declared that he wanted to develop skyscrapers in New York while “not playing by Manhattan’s rules.”

“Screw the mayor, screw the unions, screw the building authority, screw everybody, I’m going to do it my own way!” he sarcastically said. “A guy who thinks that he can reset the rules of a town that has lived by a set of rules for 240 years, you can’t do it!”

