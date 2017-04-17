Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John Kelly says weed is ‘not a factor’ in the drug war

Newsweek

17 Apr 2017 at 15:32 ET                   
John Kelly Department of Homeland Security (Photo: DOD/Wikipedia)

John Kelly, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said marijuana is “not a factor” in the U.S. drug war, and authorities should instead be focusing on other narcotics. Speaking with Chuck Todd Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Kelly said heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine are the three substances authorities should be tackling. Heroin and meth,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump supporters are flipping out over a fake image about the Cleveland murder suspect
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+