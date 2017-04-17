John Kelly says weed is ‘not a factor’ in the drug war
John Kelly, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said marijuana is “not a factor” in the U.S. drug war, and authorities should instead be focusing on other narcotics. Speaking with Chuck Todd Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Kelly said heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine are the three substances authorities should be tackling. Heroin and meth,…
