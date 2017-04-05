John Legend predicts ‘psycho’ Trump won’t last one term: ‘He’s already done enough to be impeached’

Singer John Legend says Americans must beware of becoming 'complacent' about Trump (Shutterstock.com)

Musician John Legend has already seen enough of President Donald Trump — and he thinks that Trump is not long for the office.

In an interview with the Independent, Legend said that it’s very unlikely that Trump will make it through his first term in the White House without being impeached, although he conceded that it’s unlikely to happen unless Democrats retake Congress in 2018.

“I think he’s already done enough to be impeached,” Legend explained. “Now it’s just a matter of when Congress has the guts to do it. And it may not happen until after 2018, but it may happen sooner if enough evidence is presented against him.”

Legend conceded that Trump’s replacement — Vice President Mike Pence — wouldn’t exactly be ideal, however.

“I’m not super optimistic for a Mike Pence presidency either, but at least I think he’s not insane,” he said. “He doesn’t seem like he’s a psycho.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Legend talked about the right-wing grievance culture that led to Trump’s rise, as he thinks that white men in America are upset that they are losing their place as the dominant demographic in the country.

“Donald Trump represents that sense of being ‘put-upon’ and victimhood among the Christian white straight man,” he said. “And I feel like they have a bit of a backlash against anything that celebrates another type of existence whether it’s women, LGBTQ, people of color. There are some that feel like any type of inclusion, any interruption of the overall domination of white men, is some kind of front.”