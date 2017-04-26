Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John Legends says Donald Trump is a ‘terrible’ President

International Business Times

26 Apr 2017 at 07:32 ET                   
John Legends (Youtube)

John Legend has criticized President Donald Trump yet again, calling him “terrible.” The comments came before his performance at the Time 100 gala Tuesday in New York City. The “All of Me” singer trashed Trump on the red carpet. Legend has been quite vocal in the past about his political beliefs. The singer said referring to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Erin Moran’s family unleashes holy hell on ‘f*cking coward’ Scott Baio
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+