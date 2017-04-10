John Oliver explains how politicians use gerrymandering
Gerrymandering is the practice of redrawing the boundaries of a legislative district to favor a particular political party. You probably already knew this. What you might not have known is the alarming extent to which it is used to influence U.S. elections, which John Oliver dutifully explained on Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight. Related:…
