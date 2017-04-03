John Oliver rips House Intel’s ‘Devin f*cking Nunes’ for his ‘convoluted, pointless’ political stunt

John Oliver (HBO)

This week on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver began with the investigation into President Donald Trump and his campaign’s connections to the Russian government.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — who Oliver called “the most Devin Devin in the history of Devins” — emerged as the bumbling avatar of the administration’s efforts to distract from the Russia investigation, which Oliver calls “Stupid Watergate, because it has all the potential consequences of Watergate, but everyone involved is really stupid.”

“There are many, many questions this week surrounding Nunes, a man who looks like the guy every 13-year-old wishes their mom would stop dating,” Oliver said. Why did the House Intelligence Committee chairman “make a big show of running to the White House” with information the White House gave him the day before?

“So what Nunes has brought to light has turned out to be a bunch of smoke and mirrors as convoluted as it is pointless,” Oliver said. “Truly, it is the ‘Now You See Me’ of revelations.”

“But wait, Stupid Watergate found a way to get even stupider,” said Oliver. Part of the intelligence that Nunes purportedly uncovered was alleged surveillance of Trump’s transition team, “which seems like a pretty clear conflict of interest” because guess who was on that transition team.

“You guessed it,” Oliver said. “Devin f*cking Nunes.”

“And this is why this story is Stupid Watergate,” he said. “It could very well take down the government, but no one involved understands why, or how to cover it up, or what the government f*cking is, or possibly how to breathe without getting regular reminders.”

Watch the video, embedded below: