Johnny Depp called a ‘habitual liar’ by former business managers

International Business Times

27 Apr 2017 at 12:57 ET                   
Actor Johnny Depp (Everett Collection / Shutterstock)

“The Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp’s former business managers called him a “habitual liar” Wednesday in response to the actor’s comments in an interview on Tuesday with the Wall Street Journal where he said they “clearly let me down.” David Shane, a spokesman for the Management Group, issued a statement to the Associated Press…

