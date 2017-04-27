Johnny Depp called a ‘habitual liar’ by former business managers
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“The Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp’s former business managers called him a “habitual liar” Wednesday in response to the actor’s comments in an interview on Tuesday with the Wall Street Journal where he said they “clearly let me down.” David Shane, a spokesman for the Management Group, issued a statement to the Associated Press…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion