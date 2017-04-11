Quantcast

Journalist Trump called ‘nasty guy’ wins Pulitzer Prize

International Business Times

11 Apr 2017 at 10:17 ET                   
David Fahrenthold (Twitter)

Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, who disclosed how President Donald Trump made crude comments about women during an unaired portion of an interview on “Access Hollywood” in 2005, won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday for national reporting. Trump had called him a “nasty guy” for investigating his dubious charity foundation claims. While investigating the documents of…

