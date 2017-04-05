Judge orders architect of Trump’s immigration policy to turn over secret plan he presented to Trump

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks about the Kansas voter ID law that he pushed to combat what he believes to be rampant voter fraud in the United States in his Topeka, Kansas, U.S., office May 12, 2016. (REUTERS/Dave Kaup)

A federal magistrate has ordered the architect for President Donald Trump’s immigration policy to turn over the detailed presentation he gave the president before he was sworn in.

According to Politico, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has been ordered to provide the court with a copy of a report entitled, “Department of Homeland Security: Kobach Strategic Plan for First 365 Days,” the lawmaker was seen carrying when he met with Trump in November.

The president’s most recent immigration order was blocked by two federal judges based upon what one judge called evidence of, “disfavor of a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose.”

Magistrate Judge James O’Hara is requesting that the memo be produced for in camera review as part of a suit challenging a Kansas law asking for proof of citizenship requirements for those registering to vote.

According to photos taken of the document, it reportedly contains proposals calling for the registration of citizens of high-risk countries, extreme vetting of visitors, a controversial ban on Syrian refugees, and building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Kobach has already protested turning over the document, invoking “executive privilege,” with O’Hara saying the discovery request in the lawsuit is “a very close call” adding he’ll address the privilege claim after seeing if the memo is relevant to the case.

The danger for the Trump administration lies in the document becoming public and used to show that new iterations of executive orders on immigration may be based upon unconstitutional grounds outlined in the plan.