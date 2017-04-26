Judge refuses effort to block spending on California’s bullet train
The California bullet train dodged another legal bullet Tuesday when a Sacramento Superior Court judge tentatively rejected a request to stop the state rail agency from spending bond money approved by voters in 2008. Opponents of the project sought an injunction to keep the agency from spending the money to build a 119-mile segment of track…
