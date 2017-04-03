Julian Assange likely to remain in Ecuador
Julian Assange will remain in Ecuador as politician Guillermo Lasso, who vowed to kick the Wikileaks founder out of the country on condition of his victory in the presidential election, failed to win against the current leftist government. Late Sunday, Assange took to his Twitter account to “cordially invite” Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days.…
