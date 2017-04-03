Quantcast

Julian Assange likely to remain in Ecuador

International Business Times

03 Apr 2017 at 07:30 ET                   
Julian Assange will remain in Ecuador as politician Guillermo Lasso, who vowed to kick the Wikileaks founder out of the country on condition of his victory in the presidential election, failed to win against the current leftist government. Late Sunday, Assange took to his Twitter account to “cordially invite” Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days.…

